Hrithik Roshan Reveals How He Landed For Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and It Has a Shah Rukh Khan Connection

Hrithik Roshan has come a long way from his debut film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. The 2000 movie which was directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan, made Hrithik an overnight sensation. Since then, the actor has surely managed to carve a path for himself with blockbusters like Krrish, Dhoom 2 and War among others. However, do you know that the actor was once told by his filmmaker-father Roshan that he would not launch him? But despite all this, Hrithik managed to grab the lead in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai after dissuading his father from casting Shah Rukh Khan in a film.

During an interview with Galatta Plus, Hrithik Roshan recalled how he had to prove himself in order to get the role. He shared, “My father told me time and time again, ‘I’m not going to make a film for you, you’re on your own’. So, I was doing screen tests, I did a couple of them, I was looking for work. For my photo session, I had no money. I had promised Daboo Ratnani that I will pay him once I start to earn. All of this was going on, and suddenly, I got this offer. And all I knew was that I had to satisfy my director."

The Vikram Vedha actor further added, “When he heard that I was doing screen tests, and was getting offers, maybe he sat down one day and thought, ‘Yeh kya ho raha hai, am I losing out? That, and he was making a film at that time with Shah Rukh or Aamir which fell through. And he had another thought, and while he was working on the scripting of that film with all the writers — and I was a part of this process — some weeks into it, everyone started feeling that this film needs a new boy or new girl. You have seen big stars do these roles, and even I was a part of that, that noise. Even I was like, ‘Yes, papa, I don’t want to see Shah Rukh do this’. And, when this got very repetitive, he said, ‘That’s not what I had in mind, I’m taking you in the film’."

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan’s last film Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan must have underperformed at the Box Office but the actor still garnered praise from everyone for his performance. Now, the actor is looking forward to an eventful year with his next film Fighter.

