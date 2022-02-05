Hrithik Roshan's Rumoured GF Saba Azad Hides Face With Hair As Actor Holds Her Hand in Public; Pics

Hrithik Roshan has been making headlines for her rumoured affair with young actress Saba Azad, who was seen in the 2011 romantic comedy ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’. The Bollywood star was once again clicked spending some quality time with Saba late Friday night. The rumoured couple was papped stepping out of an eatery as they were heading to Hrithik’s car.

Saba was clicked walking behind Hrithik. However, at one point, Hrithik gave her his hand to hold. When they exited the restaurant Saba held Hrithik’s hand and attempted to hide her face with her long hair in order to avoid paparazzi.

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

According to a recent report in Mid-Day, Hrithik has reportedly been keeping his relationship with Saba under wraps for months. In fact, those who already knew about their romance were reportedly quite surprised by the actor’s decision to get clicked in public with her.

A source revealed to the portal that Hrithik and Saba also went on a holiday in Goa together. “Their friendship has blossomed into something really special. Last month, the two-winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments," the source revealed.

On the other hand, a source told India Today that the actors met ‘each other through a common friend, who is into Indie music.’ Hrithik and Saba continued to stay in touch. During their recent dinner meet, the duo reportedly discussed their work over dinner.

Meanwhile, Saba Azad neither confirmed nor denied her relationship with Hrithik. When contacted by ETimes, Saba said she would call them back. The actress began the conversation on a happy note but changed her stance once she was asked about Hrithik. She told them, “Sorry, I am in the middle of something. I’ll call you back."

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan. They have two kids together. Sussanne is reportedly dating Arslan Goni.

