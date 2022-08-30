Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan React to Vikram Vedha Teaser Getting Massive Response: 'Can't Wait To...'

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikrant Vedha is perhaps one of the most anticipated films of the year. Fans and movie buffs have been waiting eagerly for the official trailer to drop after getting a short glimpse of the action-packed teaser of the magnum opus. It has already crossed over 30 million views across all platforms hence becoming one of the most liked Hindi film teasers of all time. Owing to the overwhelming response, the stellar cast of Vikram Vedha has expressed their gratitude.

Hrithik Roshan who would be essaying the role of Vedha (originally played by Vijay Sethupathi) is on cloud 9. The talented actor shared, “The whole team of ‘Vikram Vedha’ submitted to the vision of Pushkar-Gayathri in bringing this film to life. Our teaser was a little glimpse of the world of ‘Vikram Vedha’, and the response that it has garnered is heartwarming. I’ve been told that the teaser stands to be the most liked Hindi film teaser, and the number of viewers it has reached to across social media platforms is hugely rewarding for me as an artist. We cannot wait to present our film to the audience."

Adding to this, Saif Ali Khan who would be portraying Vikram (originally played by R Madhavan) expressed that the love and response from the audience are overwhelming especially when the whole team has toiled hard to bring the film to the silver screens. He stated, “It feels good to know that the teaser of ‘Vikram Vedha’ is the most liked teaser for a Hindi film till date. We all have put in so much of our love and hard work into making this film, and learning that our audience is as excited as we are to witness the film in theatres is the most positive outcome for me as an actor."

The director duo Pushkar-Gayathri who had also helmed the orignal blockbuster shared why they chose Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan for the Hindi remake. They revealed, “We chose to make ‘Vikram Vedha’ with Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan to take our story of the film to a larger Hindi-speaking audience base. The response that we have witnessed for the teaser is encouraging. Learning that ‘Vikram Vedha’ teaser has become the most liked teaser for a Hindi film has left us positively motivated."

Meanwhile, the original Tamil film Vikram Vedha starred Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Kathir and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar while Prem, Achyuth Kumar, Hareesh Peradi and Vivek Prasanna played supporting roles.

Inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi, the film depicted the story of Vikram, a police inspector who sets out to track down and kill Vedha, a gangster. After Vedha voluntarily surrenders himself, he tells Vikram three stories which change his perceptions of good and evil.

Vikram Vedha is slated to release on September 30

