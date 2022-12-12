Hrithik Roshan Says Kantara Climax Gave Him 'Goosebumps,' Rishab Shetty Has Best Reply

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was blown away by the “peak climax" of Rishab Shetty’s Kannada blockbuster Kantara, which recently dropped in Hindi on Netflix. Hrithik took to his Twitter account to shower praise on Kantara. The film revolves around a fiery young man who clashes with an unflinching forest officer in his village where spirituality, fate and folklore rule the lands.

Kantara has broken several box office records ever since its release in September. It has collected more than Rs 450 crore at the box office in all languages and also become one of the most successful films of the year.

Sharing his review of Kantara, Hrithik wrote: “Learnt so much by watching #Kantara. The power of @shetty_rishab’s conviction makes the film extraordinary. Top notch storytelling, direction and acting. The peak climax transformation gave me goosebumps. Respect and kudos to the team." In his response, Rishab said, “Thank you so much sir."

Advertisement

Recently, RRR director SS Rajamouli spoke about Kantara and said that one doesn’t need a big-scale film to do big numbers. “Big budgets are something… and suddenly Kantara comes in and looks at the numbers it is making. Suddenly, you do not need a big-scale film to do big numbers. Even a small film like Kantara can do that," the filmmaker said, talking to Film Companion.

He continued, “As audience it is exciting, but as filmmakers, we need to go back and check what we are doing."

Advertisement

Kantara was released in Kannada and Hindi on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles. The Hindi version gave tough competition to several Bollywood releases over the weeks. Several celebrities including Prabhas, Dhanush, Anushka Shetty, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shilpa Shetty have heaped praise on the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here