Hrithik Roshan Sets Instagram on Fire with Shirtless Selfie on First Day of 2022

The Greek god of the Indian film industry, Hrithik Roshan, who never fails to entice his audience with his good looks, made a point of starting the New Year by treating his fans to a new selfie. The actor is currently on vacation with his family in the Maldives, and he began the new year with a note to himself.

Hrithik shared a shirtless selfie and captioned the post with a positive attitude, saying, “#2022. Let’s dwell on it effectively." He seemed to be on a yacht, taking selfies flaunting his body and flowing hair with a selfie stick.

When his industry friends and followers saw his new image, they were taken aback. Karan Johar simply wrote “Dugu" along with a few fire emojis. Zoya Akhtar, the director, also acknowledged the post with a smiley.

Advertisement

A fan responded with a series of fireplace emojis and the words “It’s incredible." “My God!" exclaimed another. “God blessed our feed." “Yeh banda ladko ka bhi crush hai (even males have a crush on this man)," wrote one male fan. An excited fan also commented, “Aag laga rakhi hai (He’s set everything on fire)."

Pinkie Roshan, Hrithik’s mother, recently shared a photo of the family enjoying the sky at night in the Maldives. Hrithik’s sons as well as his cousins Suranika, Eshaan, and Pashmina, have joined them in the Maldives.

The actor is currently working on his next film, Vikram Vedha, with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. He recently completed the film’s Abu Dhabi schedule. The project is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. It is set to be released on September 30, 2022.

Advertisement

In addition, Krish actor will also appear in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Siddharth Anand, known for his work on War, is taking charge of the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.