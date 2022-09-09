Hrithik Roshan Shouts At Fan After He Forcefully Takes A Selfie: 'What Are You Doing?' | Watch

Hrithik Roshan was not pleased after a fan forcefully tried to take a selfie with him. The incident took place on Friday when the Vikram Vedha star was leaving a theatre in Mumbai after watching Brahmastra with his sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. A video of the same has surfaced online, showing Hrithik upset with the fan’s behaviour.

In the video, Hrithik was standing outside his vehicle and ensuring his sons have boarded safely when a young fan broke past the security. He took a chance and began taking a selfie with the actor but Hrithik was not pleased. After his security man pushed the fan away, Hrithik was seen shouting at the young man. “Kya kar raha hai tu? Kya kar raha hai? (What are you doing?)" Hrithik asked before he boarded his car and left.

Advertisement

A few weeks ago, a similar incident took place with Shah Rukh Khan. A fan disrespected his personal space and forcefully tried to take a picture with him when SRK was making his way out of the airport. Shah Rukh was visibly upset while Aryan Khan, who was with him at the time, calmed him down.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is gearing for the release of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. The actor will be seen with Saif Ali Khan in the film. The trailer released earlier this week and was received well by the audience. The film is the official remake of the Tamil movie of the same name. The Tamil film starred R Madhavan as the cop while Vijay Sethupathi as the gangster. The film is slated to release on September 30, clashing with Ponniyin Selvan: I.

The actor also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline. He is also expected to return as Krrish in Krrish 4. The details of the film are still under wraps.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here