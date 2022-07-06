Hrithik Roshan Showcases His Goofy Side As He Plays Dumb Charades With His Team; Watch

Known for his swift and clear dance moves, Bollywood’s Greek god didn’t disappoint fans when he gave a peek into his goofy personality while shooting for his slick action film ‘Fighter’ in the US, along with Deepika Padukone.

Hrithik, who is active on social media dropped this video

where he is seen playing dumb charades with the crew. Roshan doesn’t disappoint, in the video from the first minute he makes it clear how seriously he will play the game, calling himself a ‘Dumb charades Ninja,’ Hrithik makes the rules of the game sound and clear.

Advertisement

Channelising all his acting and dancing flair, Roshan flutters his hands with the rest giggling in the background looking at the goofy side of his personality. Within a minute he acts out the movie, diving it into two parts, the first by vigorously fluttering his hands and the second by depicting ‘Khatta’ with his expressive face showing an expression after consuming something sour. The movie Roshan tried to convey was Dilip Kumar’s 1995 film, ‘ Uran Khatola’.

The actor was seen passing a sheepish smile after the guess with other celebrating the camaraderie between the actor and the one guessing it, to give the answer within a minute.

(File Source: Hrithik Rules/Youtube)

Fighter, India’s first ‘aerial action film’ is directed by Sidhharth Anand, who has previously directed action films like War and Bang Bang. The film is all set to release on September 28th, 2023. Families of the star cast are with them in the US where the film is being shot, Hrithik is joined by his sons Hrihaan and Hredhaan Roshan. Except the main leads, Fighter also casts Anil Kapoor.

The movie is touted to be the first aerial action franchise of the country and a homage to the “valour, sacrifice and patriotism of Indian armed forces". With the announcement of the film’s new release date, the makers have averted a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.