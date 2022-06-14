Hrithik Roshan Sports New Beardless Look, Fans Drool Over Him, Says 'Meri Sase Ruk Gai'

Hrithik Roshan had warned his fans a couple of weeks ago that he might chop off his gorgeous beard and he did exactly that. On Tuesday, the Vikram Vedha actor took to social media to give a glimpse of his clean-shaven look. But when you are Hrithik Roshan, any look you sport will always impress your fans and followers. Sharing his new look on Instagram, the actor wrote, “oops"

However, fans were quick to take to the comment section and write that the actor is looking as handsome as ever. They also expressed that he is becoming younger with each passing day. One fan wrote, “Who is this 20 years old boy😁🔥" while another said, “Koi ithna handsome kaise ho skta 😮😍" “OMG who is this kid???" read another comment.

Hrithik’s sister Pashmina and filmmaker friend Zoya Akhtar, too, commented on his post. The former wrote, “Who this?" while the latter said, “Hola 😊."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Vikram Vedha along with Saif Ali Khan. In the movie, Hrithik will be playing the role of Vedha, whereas Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Vikram. The film is based on the concept of Vikram aur Betaal and revolves around a police officer who sets out to a track to kill a tough gangster. Apart from this, Hrithik also has Fighter along with Deepika Padukone in his pipeline.

Apart from his work and Instagram posts, Hrithik also makes the headlines for his rumoured relationship with Saba Azad. While none of them has confirmed anything, their frequent outings together and Saba’s posts with Hrithik’s family have convinced fans that they are dating. The rumoured couple also made their first red carpet appearance together during Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.

