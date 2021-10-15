Hrithik Roshan Starts Shooting for Vikram Vedha, Samantha Akkineni Announces Bilingual Film on Dussehra

Hrithik Roshan has started shooting for his upcoming film Vikram Vedha on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera. The actor took to his social media handles to share a couple of clips. Sharing a video on Instagram that gave a glimpse of sunrise, he wrote, “Sharing my love with all beginning a new 1st day today…"

Amid her separation from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni is back to work and has come aboard for debutante director Shantaruban Gnanasekharan’s film. The yet-untitled film will release in Telugu and Tamil. The makers took to social media on Dusshera to announce the film.

Disha Patani shared a couple of photos from a recent photoshoot where the Radhe actress can be seen raising the temperature in a red corset top. Her attire has intricate detailing and she has kept her hair tied in a ponytail. In the first picture, she can be seen looking sideways while in the second one, she can be seen posing with her hands on her head.

Shah Rukh Khan‘s elder son Aryan is currently in Mumbai Central Prison or Arthur Road Jail after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. On Thursday, a court in Mumbai reserved his bail and he will stay in jail till October 20. Aryan and the seven others accused in the case were in the jail’s ‘quarantine cell’ till Wednesday. They have now been moved to the normal barracks of the jail after testing negative for Covid-19. According to sources, Aryan has been allotted the Qaidi (prisoner) number 956.

The hearing on the bail application of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, in connection with the Mumbai drug bust case resumed in the sessions court on Thursday noon. As the day drew to an end, the judge reserved order on the bail of Aryan and other accused in the matter, saying it is busy with other matters and will now hear the pleas on October 20.

