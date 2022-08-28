Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan Reunite For Lunch Date With Sons, Sonali Bendre and Other Friends

Former couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan reunited for a lunch outing with their sons — Hrehaan and Hridhaan — along with their common friends on Sunday. The paparazzi spotted Hrithik and Sussanne heading to a popular eatery in Mumbai with Sonali Bendra, her husband Goldie Behl, and a few more of their friends in tow.

Hrithik looked handsome as ever in an all-black outfit. The actor topped his outfit with a cap. Whereas, Sussanne looked gorgeous in a black top with a pair of denim. The duo posed with their friends for the camera before Sussanne bid adieu to Hrithik.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sonali added colour to the group with her comfy green pants and chic top whereas Goldie was seen wearing a bright blue shirt with white pants. See picture below:

Sussane Khan was previously married to Hrithik Roshan. The two dated for 13 years before they tied the knot in 2009. However, Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways in 2013 i.e after four years of their marriage. However, they’ve shared a cordial relationship. Both of them often give each other shout outs on social media while are also spotted spending time with their sons.

While Sussanne is currently dating Arslan, Hrithik’s love-filled relationship with actress Saba Azad has also been making headlines.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is currently gearing up for Vikram Vedha which is slated to hit theatres on September 30 this year. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in key roles. The trailer released a few days ago and it has left social media impressed. The film is the official remake of the Tamil film of the same name. The original starred Vijay Sethupathi as menacing Vedha and R Madhavan as the tough Vikram.

Besides this, Hrithik will also be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here