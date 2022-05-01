Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan Spend Time With Their Sons As They Celebrate Hridhaan's Birthday

It’s been a long since Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways but they never fail to spend time with their two sons. The former couple is often snapped with their two sons - Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan. Even on Sunday, Hrithik and Sussanne decided to spend quality time with their children and were snapped in Mumbai as they stepped out of a restaurant post their lunch. While Sussanne wore a white top paired with blue denim, Hrithik looked dashing as always in blue jeans and a shirt of the same colour with a black t-shirt underneath.

Earlier, Sussanne Khan took to her official Instagram and dropped a video, sending birthday wishes to her son Hridaan Roshan. The video featured several pictures of her Hridaan. Sussanne kept Morten Harket’s song ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ as background for the montage. “Happy happy joy joy to my amazing birthday boy… My Sky full of Ridz… onwards and upwards to the best years of your life… I am so lucky you chose me to be your mama. #Hridaan #14thbirthday #mySkyfullofRidz," she wrote.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan separated in 2013. However, they have always been on amicable terms. Sussanne, who has also been dating Arslan Goni, has often shown her support for Hrithik’s rumoured girlfriend, Saba Azad. Recently, Hrithik, Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni, were all snapped as they arrived at the Mumbai airport. It was later revealed that they were partying together in Goa.

Talking about Hrithik Roshan, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in Vikram Vedha along with Saif Ali Khan. In the movie, Hrithik Roshan will be playing the role of Vedha, whereas Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Vikram. The film is based on the concept of Vikram aur Betaal and revolves around a police officer who sets out to a track to kill a tough gangster. Apart from this, Hrithik also has Fighter along with Deepika Padukone in his pipeline.

