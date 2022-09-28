Hrithik Roshan Talks About Comparison With Vijay Sethupathi in Vikram Vedha, Says 'I Can’t Achieve That Level'

Hrithik Roshan is making his long-awaited return to the big screen this Friday. Vikram Vedha, his upcoming film, will be his first film to be released in more than three years. The actor has been working tirelessly to promote his movie, which also features Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf, and other actors playing important roles.

Prior to the movie’s release on September 30, Hrithik conversed with the press in Delhi about what to anticipate from Vikram Vedha and the reasons he has been picky about the films he does in his career. In addition, he discussed how he dealt with comparisons to Vijay Sethupathi, who co-starred with R. Madhavan in the South film that bears the same title. Vikram Vedha is a remake of the 2017 Tamil hit directed by Pushkar and Gayathri.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YNgxerAWmak" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

When questioned if he was ready for the comparisons with Sethupathi, the actor responded that he never approaches a character with such considerations in mind because it has never been his intention or something he should have to cope with in his mind. “That is what I did when I was doing Agneepath when everybody was worried about the comparisons, but when I like something, I take it and give it my all. Then whatever it is, it is okay,". Hrithik reaffirmed.

Hrithik conveys a mindful acceptance that he won’t be able to replicate Vijay Sethupathi’s performance as that of the character in the 2017 original. “I know how amazingly Vijay Sethupathi did the same part. I can’t in my dreams think that I would achieve that level. Yet, I have done my best and I am happy with what I have done," adds Hrithik. However, the actor says, his adoration for Vijay’s skill and the performance had no bearing on how he treated the character.

Pushkar-action-thriller Gayatri’s Vikram Vedha is produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth, and Reliance Entertainment. The international release of Vikram Vedha is scheduled for September 30, 2022. In addition to Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here