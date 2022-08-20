Hrithik Roshan, Tamannaah Bhatia Lead The Rings of Power Asia-Pacific Premiere

The highly anticipated American fantasy television series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2. Ahead of its global release, the streaming giant recently held the Asia-Pacific premiere of this JD Payne and Patrick McKay series in Mumbai. The star-studded premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was attended by Hrithik Roshan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jim Sarbh, Kabir Khan, Rasika Duggal and Sayani Gupta, among many other celebrities.

The cast and crew of the fantasy series made a grand entry on the red carpet of the premiere in the quintessential Mumbai style. They kicked off the event by entering the venue in bedecked and colourful autorickshaws. The spectacular Asia-Pacific premiere marked the presence of showrunner JD Payne, alongside actors Rob Aramayo, Maxim Baldry, Charles Edwards, Markella Kavenagh, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Ema Horvath, Tyroe Muhafidin, Nazanin Boniadi and Sara Zwangobaniand. The official Instagram handle of Prime Video India also shared some glimpses from the event on Instagram.

For the unversed, the Asia-Pacific premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in Mumbai was a part of the cast and crew’s worldwide tour, which also included premieres in Mexico, London and Los Angeles. The upcoming series, which is based on the acclaimed novel The Lord of the Rings, is being promoted in full swing across the globe.

The first two episodes of the Amazon Original series will be released on the streaming platform on September 2. Subsequently, new episodes of the American fantasy series will be released each week. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be concluded on October 14. It will be available to stream on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, along with a host of foreign languages.

