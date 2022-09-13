Hrithik Roshan Thanks 'Beautiful' Fans for Attending 'Vikram Vedha' Trailer Preview; Saba Azad Reacts

After War, Hrithik Roshan is all set to entertain viewers with his grey character in Vikram Vedha. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf will be seen in key roles. A few days back, the trailer of Vikram Vedha was launched in a grand way. The trailer launch was attended by Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and other cast and crew of the film. Now, Hrithik has taken to social media and has thanked the people for their love. Sharing a video from Vikram Vedha trailer launch, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “To be surrounded by all your love is truly a blessing! Thank you to all you beautiful people for attending the Vikram Vedha Trailer preview and empowering us with your love and cheer," followed by a black heart emoji.

The post has more than three lakh likes and Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend and actress Saba Azad left an array of emojis in the comment section. Actress Preity Zinta wrote, “Wow!!! Cannot wait to see it,’ followed by red heart emoji.

The trailer was released on September 8 and it has left everyone impressed and surprised. Vikram Vedha is Hrithik Roshan’s 25th film and will see him in a new avatar. Vikram Vedha is the official Hindi remake of Tamil hit film with the same name and was released in 2017.

A source close to the film, told IANS, “As an actor, Hrithik has always dared to adapt into his onscreen characters. From looking the part, to imbibing the mannerisms, right from his debut film Kaho Naa.. Pyar Hai to his last releases Super 30 and War, whenever Hrithik does a film, he makes it a point to transform and surprise."

Produced by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment, Vikram Vedha has been directed by filmmaker duo Gayatri and Pushkar. The original film was also directed by Gayatri and Pushkar.

Vikram Vedha movie is slated to be released globally in theatres on September 30.

