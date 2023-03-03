Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are in no mood to hide their romance anymore. The couple always happily poses for the paparazzi whenever they are spotted together. Most recently, Saba was photographed kissing Hrithik at the airport while he was leaving for Fighter shoot. Their adorable moment went viral on social media and fans couldn’t stop gushing about the couple.

Now, if a viral tweet by a verified Twitter handle which goes by the name of @BollywoodKiNews is to be believed then Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are reportedly planning to take their relationship to the next level. The viral tweet claimed that “Breaking News:- Hrithik and Saba Azad are going to get married in November 2023!" News18 can’t confirm the authenticity of the news. Moreover, neither Hrithik nor Saba has reacted to the post.

Earlier, a report in BollywoodLife suggested that Hrithik was planning to take the plunge “once again" and his family couldn’t be happier as they felt Saba was just “the perfect choice" for him.

The report further claimed that Hrithik and Saba were in an “extremely great space" and their families “happily" and “wholeheartedly" accepted their relationship along with Hrithik’s kids.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Pushkar-Gayatri’s directorial Vikram Vedha which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf and Radhika Apte. He will next be seen in the action-thriller film, Fighter along with Deepika Padukone. The shooting of the film is currently underway. On the other hand, Saba Azad recently wrapped the shoot for Rocket Boys season two.

