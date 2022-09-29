Hrithik Roshan To Not Play Dev In Brahmastra 2? Actor Calls It a 'Rumour'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has left us all with one big question - Who will play the role of Dev and Amrita in the sequel of the film? While several speculations are already being made, it was recently reported that Hrithik Roshan is also likely to play the role of Dev in Brahmastra 2. However, looks like it was merely a rumour. During a recent event, Hrithik was asked if reports are true, to which the actor said, “They are rumours, of course".

Speculations about Hrithik being Dev in Ayan Mukerji directorial rose after the actor talked about his upcoming projects in a recent interview and told PTI, “What is happening? Nothing is happening. Next ‘Fighter’ will start and then there is potential for others to be made, (including) the ones you spoke of. Fingers crossed."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan Feels ‘Encouraged’ As Cousin Reviews Film and Calls It ‘Empowering’

Earlier this month, a journalist also seemed to have accidentally confirmed that Ranveer Singh will be playing Dev in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev. “I hope that the learnings of this film (Brahmastra Part One) enable them (the makers) to make a kickass part two with of course Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone," Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra said in a video.

Meanwhile, it is also being said that Deepika Padukone is likely to play the role of Arpita aka Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in Brahmastra 2. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

Advertisement

Talking about Hrithik Roshan, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha which also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead. It is a remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name which starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Written and directed by duo Pushkar and Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is based on the concept of Vikram aur Betaal and revolves around the story of a police officer and a gangster. The Hindi remake comes from Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. Producers are S. Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It will hit theatres on September 30, 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here