Hrithik Roshan Twins With Mouni Roy in Black in Latest Pic; Latter Calls The Actor ‘Wonderful Human’

Actress Mouni Roy never fails to impress her fans with her stunning pictures. The actress who has a major fan following on social media keeps her 22.9 million followers entertained by posting intriguing pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. On Wednesday, the Naagin actress took social media by storm when she shared a selfie with fellow actor Hrithik Roshan on Instagram. The picture, which Mouni mentioned was from a shoot, was apparently clicked recently when the two actors shot an ad together.

In the snap, captured at a picturesque location, Mouni and Hrithik can be seen wearing black warm clothes as they shot in Amsterdam. While the War actor looks dapped in a black blazer, as he made a peace sign with his hand, Mouni looks gorgeous as ever as she twinned with Hrithik in a black ensemble. The picture was clicked when the two actors shot an ad for Chivas Regal recently.

Taking to the captions, Mouni wrote, “From an amazing shoot day with this wonderful human."

Soon after the snap was shared on the photo-sharing platform, fans of the two actors dropped their love and appreciation for them in the comments.

While one fan called their pairing “the fiery hot Jodi", another chimed in and commented, “Hot hotter hottest." Scores of fans called for the two to work together in a film now. One comment read, “Even the selfie has chemistry. They should work together."

Earlier in the day, the Gold actress dropped the ad clip for Chivas Regal, for which she collaborated with Hrithik.

For the unversed, this outing for Mouni can be counted among one of her firsts, since her recent wedding to businessman Suraj Nambiar. Mouni and Suraj tied the knot in Goa on January 27 this year in traditional Malayali and Bengali ceremonies. The two reportedly dated for three years before they got married. Suraj is a businessman based in the UAE.

Speaking about the work front, Mouni was last seen on screen in the 2021 comedy Velle. The actress is awaiting the release of Brahmastra, where she has an important supporting role. The Ayan Mukerji film marks the first on-screen appearance of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna, the fantasy thriller releases on September 9, 2022.

On the other hand, Hrithik is working on the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha. The movie which also stars Saif Ali Khan, has been directed by Pushkar-Gayathri who had helmed the original too. The will be set to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.

