Hrithik Roshan Welcomes New Member to His Family on Birthday: 'I Was Found Under a Car'

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has welcomed a new member into his family and has even shared a glimpse of the same with his fans and followers on social media. Hrithik adopted an adorable puppy, Mowgli, on his birthday eve. The actor celebrated his 48th birthday today, January 10.

Hrithik took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video showcasing a few cute moments with his furry friend, where Mowgli can be seen prancing and playing around happily. Sharing this video, Hrithik wrote, “Hello world - its me Mowgli!! At least that’s what my hooman calls me - I was found under a car by the lovely Rosy who takes care of so many like me - thanks you miss for making the world a better place for the furry folk - now then, guess I’ll be seeing a lot more of you guys - be sure to say hi when you see me. #adopted #indiepup #indianindies #dogsofinstagram #arenticute."

Hrithik Roshan recently set social media on fire by sharing his shirtless picture on the new year. He is currently busy completing the shooting of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan.

He recently completed the film’s Abu Dhabi schedule. The project is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. It is set to be released on September 30, 2022.

In addition, Krish actor will also appear in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Siddharth Anand, known for his work on War, is taking charge of the film.

