Hrithik Roshan Wishes Cousin Pashmina Roshan on Her Birthday, Pinkie Roshan Calls Her 'Porcelain Doll'

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan sent birthday wishes to his cousin, Pashmina Roshan via a beautiful Instagram post, as she turned a year older on November 10. Pashmina is the daughter of music director Rajesh Roshan and Kanchan Roshan. Sharing two pictures, Hrithik penned a sweet note to go along with it. He wrote, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful and brightest star. I have had the good fortune of knowing you so closely." Calling her one of a kind, Hrithik said that every year he is prouder and feels luckier that she is a part of their family. The actor further mentioned that every moment spent, when Pashmina is around, fills up all hearts with the best kind of love. “I love you so much. Have a year just as bright and amazing as you! Love, Duggu bhaiya," he concluded the post.

The young lad also received warm wishes from her aunt, Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan. Posting a snap with the birthday girl, Pinkie called Pashmina her “porcelain doll" and “cartoon network."

“God bless you, keep smiling and keep making the world laugh as you are the funniest," she wrote. Pinkie further wished loads of love, happiness, and a day filled with laughter for the birthday girl.

Well, this is not the first time Hrithik has given a shoutout to Pashmina. Previously, the actor has shared a number of posts, praising the 26-year-old and her commitment to her work. “You are an extremely special soul and an extraordinary talent," Hrithik once wrote in a post dedicated to Pashmina.

She is an aspiring actor who has received training at Mumbai’s Jeff Goldberg Studio. Pashmina has also appeared in a play titled, The Importance of Being Earnest. The budding artist has also done a course from Barry John’s acting school in Mumbai and is expected to make her film debut soon.

