Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating each other for quite some time now. On Friday morning, reports claiming that the two actors will tie the knot soon made headlines. However, Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan has now broken silence over the same and has clarified that he is not aware of anything regarding his son’s marriage as of now.

Rakesh Roshan Reacts To Hrithik and Saba’s Marriage Reports

“I’ve not heard anything about this so far," Rakesk told Spotboye. A source close to the family also shared, “Baba, why doesn’t the media give them (Hrithik and Saba) space to let their relationship grow? Dosti hui nahin ki shaadi ki baat shuroo. They are getting to know each other. Let them be. Hrithik is not an adolescent in love. There are responsibilities. There are children involved. It is very irresponsible to push them into a corner."

Before Saba, Hrithik Was Married To Sussanne Khan

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for quite some time now. Earlier this year, they made their relationship official. They often dedicate cute social media posts to each other and paint the town red with their public appearances. Reportedly, the ‘Super 30’ actor and Saba met through a common friend.

Before being in a relationship with Saba, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. They tied the knot in 2000 but parted ways, almost after 14 years of being together. However, they share a healthy bond and continue to co-parent their kids Hridaan and Hrehaan. Sussanne is currently in a relationship with Arslan Goni.

Hrithik Roshan’s Upcoming Films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi. Helmed by Sidharth Anand, the film is slated to release next year. The film promises to be a one-of-a-kind aerial action entertainer. Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan.

