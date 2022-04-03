Hrithik Roshan's Fans Greet 'Bhabhi' Saba Azad As She Fangirls Over His Vikram Vedha Look

Hrithik Roshan recently shared a few pictures on Instagram, giving fans a close look at his bearded look from his upcoming movie Vikram Vedha. A remake of the Tamil movie of the same title, Hrithik plays the role of Vedha while Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Vikram. The pictures received love from many. Even his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad was impressed by the pictures.

The singer-actress took to the comments section and dropped a sweet comment. “Why hello," she wrote, with a heart emoji. Several Hrithik fans replied to her. They sent her their love and also called her ‘bhabhi.’ “Hello future bhabhi," a comment read. “Aap badi cute ho ma’am (You are very cute ma’am)," wrote another fan. “Saba you are so amazing woman!" added a third fan.

Saba and Hrithik are yet to officially confirm their relationship but last month, Saba seemingly confirmed their relationship with her Instagram Stories. Hrithik was seen giving Saba a shoutout ahead of her concert via a post on his Instagram Stories. “Kill it you insanely amazing woman," he wrote before he added, “Wish I was there for this one." The singer-actress reposted the video and wrote, “Wish you was here too my cute," seemingly confirming that they are together.

Hrithik and Saba sparked dating rumours earlier this year after they were spotted together on a dinner date together. They fuelled the rumours further by heading out on another dinner date together. Ever since, Saba has spent time with Hrithik’s family, with Hrithik’s mom often dropping comments on Saba’s posts on Instagram.

A source had previously told India Today that Hrithik’s family has given Saba their seal of approval. “Hrithik’s family has taken to Saba quite well. In fact, just like Hrithik, they are quite fond of Saba’s musical work." The grapevine added, “Saba often shares little things she’s written with Sussanne just to get feedback. Hrithik too loves Saba’s musical creations. Even Hrithik’s kids, Rhehaan and Hridhaan, have taken to Saba. Hrithik’s mom and sister are very fond of Saba too."

