Hrithik Roshan's Fighter Gets New Release Date, Prabhas’ Salaar to Get Solo Run

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter has a new release date. On Friday, Hrithik shared the release date of the film on Instagram. He shared a new poster of the Siddharth Anand directorial, which also features Anil Kapoor as an Indian Air Force pilot. The film is now set to release on January 25, 2024. The poster has fighter planes drifting above the clouds with missiles being shot. “25th January 2024 see you at the theatres!" the actor captioned the post.

The film was earlier clashing at the box office with Prabhas’ Salaar which is set to hit the cinemas on September 28, next year. Now, Salaar is set for its solo release and enjoy a five-day extended weekend. This also means that the Prashanth Neel directorial might also break the box office with its number if it manages to please the audience and the film critics.

Speaking about the film, Salaar is an action drama, which is likely to feature several high-octane fight scenes and punch dialogues. Prabhas will be sharing the screen space with Shruti Hassan, Jagapathi Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Coming back to Fighter, it has been rescheduled for the fourth time. Before September, next year, the film was slated for January 2023 release but was clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which is also directed by Siddharth Anand and features Deepika Padukone. Prior to that, the film was announced to hit the big screens in September, this year.

Earlier, in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Deepika had expressed that she always wanted to work with Hrithik. “You know, sometimes it’s not about working with someone. I feel like there are so many things. It has to be the right script, it has to be the right director and the right time in your life. So many things that decide (whether to do a movie or not). So yeah, I guess it’s the right time for us to come together."

This will be the first collaboration of Deepika and Hrithik and it also marks the third collaboration with Siddharth after War and Bang Bang.

