Hrithik Roshan's First Look from Action Thriller Vikram Vedha Revealed on Actor's Birthday

As promised, the first look of Hrithik Roshan from Vikram Vedha, a Hindi remake of the blockbuster Tamil crime thriller of the same name, has been revealed. The image was unveiled by the producers, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment, to mark the actor’s birthday. The remake also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in lead roles.

Hrithik shared the look on social media, which seems to be from an action scene in the film. The actor flaunts a full-grown beard and dark shades in the intense first look.

Advertisement

The original Tamil film starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. It was one of the biggest Tamil hits of 2017, performing well both in India and abroad. The Hindi remake comes from Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. Producers are S. Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Original writer-director duo Pushkar and Gayatri return to helm the new film. Based on the concept of Vikram aur Betaal, the movie tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

On Sunday, the makers had shared the news with their fans that the first look would be revealed on January 10. While the official Instagram page of ‘Vikram Vedha’ wrote, “On the occasion of Hrithik Roshan’s birthday tomorrow, makers of #VikramVedha to reveal his first look as Vedha.@iHrithik @radhika_apte #RohitSaraf #YogitaBihani @PushkarGayatri #BhushanKumar @Shibasishsarkar @sash041075"

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.