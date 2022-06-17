Home » News » Movies » Hrithik Roshan's Grandmother Padma Rani Omprakash Passes Away Aged 91

Hrithik Roshan's Grandmother Padma Rani Omprakash Passes Away Aged 91

Pinkie Roshan had shared this photo of her ailing mother Padma Rani Omprakash some weeks ago.
Pinkie Roshan had shared this photo of her ailing mother Padma Rani Omprakash some weeks ago.

Hrithik Roshan's grandmother Padma Rani Omprakash, wife of filmmaker J Om Prakash, has passed away in the wee hours on Friday.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 17, 2022, 09:09 IST

Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandmother Padma Rani Omprakash, wife of filmmaker J Om Prakash and mother of Pinkie Roshan, has passed away early on Friday morning. She reportedly left for the heavenly abode at 3am today. She was 91 years old and died of age-related issues.

Reports about her death began doing the rounds on Thursday evening. Her son-in-law and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan confirmed the news to Hindustan Times, saying, “Unfortunately the news is true. Om Shanti."

She was staying with the Roshan family since the last two years as she was not doing well and was bed-ridden. Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan would share photos with her mother from time to time.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

J OmPrakash made his film debut with Rajesh Khanna’s Aap Ki Kasam in 1974. He is best known for working with Jeetendra on Apna Bana Lo (1982), Apnapan (1977), Aasha (1980), Arpan (1983) and Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993). He also produced box office hit films like Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964), Aas Ka Panchhi (1961), Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966), Aankhon Aankhon Mein and Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke (1969). He died on August 07, 2019 at the age of 93.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: June 17, 2022, 09:09 IST