Hrithik Roshan's Grandmother Padma Rani Omprakash Passes Away Aged 91

Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandmother Padma Rani Omprakash, wife of filmmaker J Om Prakash and mother of Pinkie Roshan, has passed away early on Friday morning. She reportedly left for the heavenly abode at 3am today. She was 91 years old and died of age-related issues.

Reports about her death began doing the rounds on Thursday evening. Her son-in-law and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan confirmed the news to Hindustan Times, saying, “Unfortunately the news is true. Om Shanti."

She was staying with the Roshan family since the last two years as she was not doing well and was bed-ridden. Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan would share photos with her mother from time to time.

J OmPrakash made his film debut with Rajesh Khanna’s Aap Ki Kasam in 1974. He is best known for working with Jeetendra on Apna Bana Lo (1982), Apnapan (1977), Aasha (1980), Arpan (1983) and Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993). He also produced box office hit films like Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964), Aas Ka Panchhi (1961), Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966), Aankhon Aankhon Mein and Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke (1969). He died on August 07, 2019 at the age of 93.

