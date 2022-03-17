Hrithik Roshan's Niece Sends Halwa for Actor's Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad, Latter 'Dies of Joy'

Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad have been grabbing headlines ever since the duo were spotted after their dinner date in January. Social media has been buzzing with news about how the two met, are they actually dating, and whatnot. Though the two actors have not commented on their relationship yet, their social media interactions and lunch-dinner getaways only add fuel to the speculation that they are dating. Hrithik’s family, kids, and even his ex-wife Sussanne Khan are fond of Saba. On frequent occasions, Hrithik’s family has sent homemade food for Saba, and she is always left speechless.

Recently, Hrithik’s niece, Suranika had sent halwa for Saba and the actor shared a glimpse of the same on her Instagram Stories. Posting a picture of a bowl containing 'halwa' (pudding), Saba captioned it, “Oh my goodness…Suranika is that halwaaaaaa? I die…I die of joy. Bless you sweet girl – all puns intended.” Suranika is Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan’s daughter.

Advertisement

A couple of weeks back, when Saba was not doing well – health-wise, Hrithik’s family had pampered her with food and taken care of her. Sharing snaps of delicious delicacies like pizza and pasta, Saba wrote, “When you’re home sick but have the bestest hoomans ever feeding you.” She further wrote, “Thankee Kanchan Roshan, Suranika, Pashmina Roshan.”

Sussanne is also fond of Saba, and the two have allotted nicknames to each other. On Thursday, when Saba shared a video of herself from a screen test for which she turned into a tomboy, Sussanne did not miss the chance to complement the actor. The interior and fashion designer commented, “Soooo radddddd lovvve this." Saba was also quick enough to reply, she said, “Thanks my sooz."

Advertisement

For quite some time now, Sussanne has also been making headlines with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni. But the two have also not spoken about it. Arslan is TV actor Aly Goni’s elder brother.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.