Hrithik Roshan's Sons Reportedly Approve Of His Rumoured GF Saba Azad, Couple To Marry Soon?

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad seem to be the hottest couple of the year. The actors sparked dating rumours after they were spotted on a dinner date earlier this year. The paparazzi spotted them walking out of a restaurant hand-in-hand. They fuelled dating rumours when they were spotted again on a dinner date. Saba also spent time with Hrithik’s family a few weeks ago.

While the couple is yet to officially announce their relationship, reports had done the rounds suggesting Hrithik is keen on marrying Saba. However, a new report has now suggested that the couple is taking things slow. A source also claimed that Saba has won over Hrithik’s family members, including his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their sons Rhehaan and Hridhaan.

“Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are very much into each other. Hrithik’s family has taken to Saba quite well. In fact, just like Hrithik, they are quite fond of Saba’s musical work. Recently, when she visited Hrithik’s home, she did an impromptu singing and jiving session, which the family and Hrithik thoroughly enjoyed. Hrithik and Saba are certainly together but neither of them want to rush into things," a source told India Today.

The grapevine also added that Saba and Sussanne are in touch and Hrithik’s ex-wife loves Saba’s songs. “Saba often shares little things she’s written with Sussanne just to get feedback. Hrithik too loves Saba’s musical creations. Even Hrithik’s kids, Rhehaan and Hridhaan, have taken to Saba. Hrithik’s mom and sister are very fond of Saba too," the insider claimed. Sussanne had given Saba a shoutout recently when she attended a live show Saba hosted with her ex-boyfriend Imaad Shah.

Hrithik and Saba are staying tight-lipped about their relationship but Hrithik seems to be warming up about letting the world know about their relationship as he shows support to her music shows and work via his Instagram Stories, and has been dropping comments on her Instagram posts.

