Hrithik Roshan’s Special Raksha Bandhan Celebrations Are All Things Heartwarming

On the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2022, Hrithik Roshan reunited with his wonderful family to celebrate the festival with great zeal. On Thursday, the War star gave fans a sneak peek into his Raksha Bandhan celebration with sister Sunaina Roshan, as well as cousins Eshaan and Pashmina Roshan. In the streak of photographs shared by Hrithik on his Instagram handle, he could be seen posing for the camera with his family as they flaunted their Rakhis.

The 48-year-old actor also recreated an adorable childhood photograph of himself with Sunaina, Eshaan, and Pashmina from 1996. In the picture, Hrithik and Ishaan could be seen flashing their million-dollar smiles while Sunaina posed for the lens with a baby Pashmina seated on her lap. The quartet recreated their throwback Rakshabandhan photo this year, with the same poses, to cherish their golden memories.

Along with sharing the lovely family photos on Instagram, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Sisters and brothers tied Rakhi to each other this year. The Raksha goes both ways. Happy Rakhi everyone!" He also added, “That moment in 1996. We still look the same." Furthermore, Hrithik revealed that his rumoured lady love Saba Azad was also a part of their Raksha Bandhan celebration by giving her direction credit for their photos.

Check out Hrithik Roshan's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen essaying the role of Vedha in the official Hindi remake of the eponymous 2017 Tamil film Vikram Vedha. Alongside Hrithik, the upcoming action thriller will star Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The Pushkar–Gayathri directorial also boasts of Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in key roles. Vikram Vedha is slated to release in September this year.

Hrithik will also be seen sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time in the highly-anticipated film titled Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter will also feature Anil Kapoor in a prominent role. The film will hit the theatres on September 28, 2023.

