Hruta Durgule And Ajinkya Raut Reunite For Upcoming Marathi Film, Post Pics

Man Udu Udu Zhala was one of the most popular Marathi TV shows during its one-year run. The protagonists Deepu and Indra, played by Hruta Durgule and Ajinkya Raut respectively, became hugely popular and the two actors became household names in Maharashtra. Although the series has bid farewell to the audience, ending its run in August this year, viewers still love the pair and wish to see them together once again.

On that note, their fans are in for some great news, for Hruta and Ajinkya will be seen together on screen once again. And no, it is not for another small screen venture but this time for the big screen.

Hruta and Ajinkya will next work on the Marathi film Kanni, which was announced on the occasion of Hruta’s birthday. Now, days after the announcement, the shooting has already started in London. The two actors have flown to London for the shoot and from the looks of it, are having a gala time in between shooting schedules.

Hruta and Ajinkya, who have, in various interviews said that they became close friends while filming Man Udu Udu Zhala are meeting in London for the shoot for the first time since the serial ended and are making the most of it.

They clicked a fun photo together and Hruta shared it on her Instagram stories saying, “Finally we get to click a picture together and Ajinkya has reposted it and captioned it, “I am glad to have something real between us which is not for camera or social media. Friendship is real. I am proud of this one".

Apart from Hrutha and Ajinkya, Shubhankar Tawde, Rishi Manohar, Vallari Vijay will play important roles in Kanni which is being directed by Sameer Joshi.

