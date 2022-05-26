Hruta Durgule And Prateek Shah’s Honeymoon Diaries Scream Love From Miles Away

Hruta Durgule and Prateek Shah are one of the most sought after couples in the Marathi entertainment industry. Recently, Hruta and Prateek tied the knot in a fairytale wedding on May 18. Pictures and videos from their wedding festivities spread like wildfire. And, now, Hruta has dropped some mesmerising pictures from her honeymoon. The two are currently exploring Turkey. And, pictures from their trip scream love from miles away

Along with a set of pictures featuring the two, Hruta wrote, “Amidst nature …Away from the chaos…Peace…Tranquillity and serenity." Fans were quick to flood the comment space with red hearts and fire emojis. A person wrote, “Both of you are looking so cute." Another said, “OMG. This sweetest pic."

Now, take a look at the video shared by Hruta from her Turkey Diaries. She wrote, “Because you know that we both know that I know that Love Is In The Air."

And, this was Hruta and Prateek’s ‘surreal’ moment.

Hruta has also shared many loved-up pictures from her wedding on social media. In this Instagram post, Hruta is looking gorgeous in a Maharashtrian saree.

In another Instagram post, Hruta is giving princes vibes in a baby pink lehenga. Meanwhile, Prateek complemented her by picking a blue blazer set. Hruta has captioned this post as, “Now and Forever 18.05.2022".

Hruta made her television debut in the year 2013 with the Marathi serial Durva. However, Hruta established herself in the industry with Phulpakharu. Hruta became a household name with her terrific portrayal of the role of Vaidehi in Phulpakharu.

Hruta has also starred in a Marathi film, Ananya. Hruta will also feature in director Ravi Jadhav’s upcoming project, 3.

