Marathi television actress Hruta Durgule and director Prateek Shah tied the wedding knot on May 18 last year. The duo had an intimate wedding ceremony with just family members and close friends. Now, the couple recently attended the wedding of Hruta’s sister in Mahabaleshwar. The photos from the function are .

In the photos, the pair can be seen posing romantically. While in one picture, Prateek Shah could be seen embracing the actress from behind. The other picture shows the couple staring into each other’s eyes. For the wedding, Hruta Durgule was dressed in a suit, which she paired up with exquisite earrings and a wavy hairstyle.

Meanwhile, director Prateek Shah donned a black kurta. The photos of the couple are now making a huge buzz on social media. Moments after the actor posted the pictures online, several social media users rushed to the comment section to praise the lovey-dovey couple for their adorable pictures.

Advertisement

One social media user wrote, “Enjoying the moments". Another user commented, “Cute couple". The third user commented, “Always fav couple". One user also wrote, “Lovely pictures". Some fans even filled in the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Check out the pictures here

The couple often share pictures which creates a stir on social media. Recently, the couple shared another post from the wedding. In the pictures, the pair can be seen in an ethnic ensemble. This time, the actress accessorised her look with a nath, earrings, and a necklace.

Hruta Durgule and Prateek Shah dated each other for quite a long time before getting married. They often gave major couple goals with their photos and it is no different this time.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Hruta Durgule is known for Timepass 3, Ananya, Phulpakharu, and Man Udu Udu Zhala. On the other hand, Prateek Shah has directed several acclaimed projects including Sadda Haq, Ek Deewana Tha, Manmohini, and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. He made his directorial debut with a television serial called ‘Love Dosti Dua’. While the actress made her acting debut with the 2013 TV soap Durva.

Read all the Latest Movies News here