Actress Hruta Durgule has recently announced her upcoming Marathi film on her social media handle. She shared a post on Instagram and updated her fans about her new project. She captioned it, “NEW RELEASE ALERT!!! Thrilled to announce the release of our new Marathi film with all of you, and happy that the audience will be a part of the teaser launch. Go ahead, and share your details with the team".

In the post, Hruta Durgule wrote, “Hello, Friends! I’m about to release a Marathi movie and to celebrate, I want to give you all a huge surprise! I want to personally inform you of the title and day of release of that movie. The announcement of my new movie should come from you, not from me according to our entire crew." She shared her mail id with the post too, with the request from fans that if they watch the teaser, they can mail her right away.

Social media users have commented on the post. One user wrote, “So much excited for this". Another user commented, “Woww! Heartiest congratulations Hruta ma’am. So excited". A third user added, “New style of promotion. Loved the idea". One user also wrote, “Best News". Celebrities like Paragg Mehta and Sayali Sanjeev congratulated her on her new achievement.

Hruta Durgule is known for films like Timepass 3, Man Udu Udu Zhala, and Ananya. She made her television debut with Star Pravah’s Durva. Hruta rose to stardom with her role of Vaidehi in Zee Yuva’s Phulpakharu.

Hruta Durgule has been ranked first in 2018 in The Times of India’s Top 15 most desirable women in Marathi television. She has also received several accolades now including the Maharashtra Times Sanmaan Awards and Sanskruti Kaladarpan Awards.

She tied the knot with TV and film director Prateek Shah on 18 May 2022. The couple often make headlines for their adorable chemistry.

Prateek Shah is known for directing popular TV series such as Sadda Haq, Ek Deewana Tha, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, and Manmohini. Some of his other projects include Masakali, Laal Ishq, Veera, Love Ka Hai Intezar, Bahu Begum, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, and Beyhadh 2.

