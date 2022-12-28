Home » News » Movies » Hruta Durgule Celebrates Husband Prateek Shah's 34th Birthday In Dubai; See Pics

Hruta Durgule Celebrates Husband Prateek Shah's 34th Birthday In Dubai; See Pics

Hruta shared a heartwarming birthday post for her husband.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 16:50 IST

Mumbai, India

The couple will also be celebrating the new year in this luxurious city too.
Marathi actress Hruta Durgule and her husband, director Prateek Shah are currently in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Their photos and videos from the vacation are making huge noise on social media. The duo got married on May 18 this year. On Tuesday, Prateek turned 34, and the actor celebrated his birthday with Hruta in Dubai.

RELATED NEWS

Hruta shared a heartwarming birthday post for her husband. The caption read, “Happy Birthday P. It’s always difficult to find the right words to pen down what I feel for you! And I know I am never gonna find them. Just wanna tell you to stay the way you are! You are the reason I look forward to it every day! My ray of hope! My sunshine! Here’s to a lifetime of travel expeditions, building homes, creating life, and making memories together! Your cheerleader for life, H".

Several social media users shared their love and admiration for the couple. Fans filled the comment section with birthday greetings on the actor’s 34th birthday.

Prateek also commented on his wife’s post. He thanked the actress and expressed his love in her comment section. He wrote, “My girl; thank u so much love you to the moon and back".

Earlier, Hrutha went to Thailand to celebrate the birthday of her partner. The videos and photos of which took Instagram by storm.

The actress was last seen in Man Udu Udu Zhala, which aired on Zee Marathi from 2021–2022. Now, the actress is all set to feature in the upcoming Marathi film Kanni, starring actor Ajinkya in the lead role.

Prateek is known for directing popular television soaps such as Sadda Haq, Ek Deewana Tha and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. His most recent projects include Jubilee and Chakda ‘Xpress.

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 28, 2022, 16:50 IST
last updated: December 28, 2022, 16:50 IST
