Hruta Durgule Congratulates Beau Pratik Shah as Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Goes On Air

A new Hindi show, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, started airing on Television on May 2. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy as the lead pair. As the show went on air, Hruta extended congratulatory wishes to her beau Prateek Shah, after all, he is producing it. Through her now-expired Instagram stories, Hruta wished luck to Prateek for his new project and stated that she was proud of him for his hard work and that it was going to pay off.

Sharing the promo of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, the actor wrote, “Congratulations, All the best boyy. To all the sleepless nights, crazy outdoor shifts, and your approach to taking everything in stride. I am so so proud of you. Wishing you the best today and forever, Your cheerful for life H…My Boy", reported ETimes.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hruta and Prateek got engaged on December 24, 2021. While Hruta is a popular TV actor who recently bid adieu to her show Mann Udu Udu Jhala midway, Prateek is a Hindi daily soaps director and producer. The latter is credited for directing daily soaps like Teri Meri Ik Jindadi, Behad 2, Bahu Begum, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, and Ek Diwana Tha.

Hruta is also awaiting the release of her Marathi projects, Ananya and Timepass3. The couple will most likely tie the knot this year on May 18. However, they haven’t confirmed the date yet. Though the two have been busy working on their respective projects, the wedding preparations are going in full swing.

As far as the show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is concerned, it is following the story of Radha (Neeharika) nursing Mohan (Shabir), who has been accused of killing his wife. While everyone, including his daughter, believes that Mohan was behind the killing, Radha feels otherwise.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.