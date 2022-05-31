Hruta Durgule Enjoys Her Honeymoon With Husband Prateek Shah At Turkey's Cotton Castle

Hruta Durgule is one of the most popular female actors in the Marathi entertainment industry. The actor recently got married to beau Prateek Shah and is currently enjoying her honeymoon in Istanbul, Turkey. She has been treating her fans with glimpses of her dreamy honeymoon diaries.

In this series, Hruta recently shared another post on her Instagram. She shared a clip in which she can be seen touring Turkey’s cotton castle, Pamukkale. The destination is one of the world’s most beautiful tourist sites and Hruta can be seen savouring all the beauty the destination has to offer.

Hruta can be seen dressed casually in a violet tiered dress with a tan sling bag and hoop earring.

The video also has the background music of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadhdha track Kahani, which perfectly suits the mood of Hruta’s mini vlog. Her caption read the lyrics from the same song. “Kya Pata Hum Mein Hai Kahani, Ya Hai Kahani Mein Hum !?" she wrote. Well, that’s not just it, the actor also credited her husband for his videography talent.

Hruta recently tied the knot with Prateek Shah in a fairy-tale wedding. The actor shared many loved-up pictures from her wedding on her Instagram. In one of the posts she shared, Hruta and Prateek can be seen embracing each other affectionately dressed in traditional Marathi wedding outfits. Hruta wrote, “Now and Forever 18.05.2022," in the caption.

Meanwhile, Hruta will soon be seen in the much-awaited Marathi film, Ananya, which is also her debut venture. The actor will be seen playing the lead role in the movie, which is scheduled to release in theatres on June 22.

Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Ravi Jadhav’s Timepass 3. Currently, she is essaying the character of Deepika Deshpande in the Marathi show Man Udu Ildu Zhala, which airs on Zee Marathi.

