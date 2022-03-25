Hruta Durgule, Prateek Shah Celebrate 3 Months of Engagement. Check Pics

TV actor Hruta Durgule, who is currently seen on Mann Udu Udu Jhala, celebrated 3 months of her engagement on Thursday, March 24. The actor got engaged to director Prateek Shah on December 24, 2021, and is now celebrating 3 months of love and togetherness. On her special day, Hruta shared an unseen picture on her social media story from her engagement day with her husband Prateek Shah and wrote “Happy 3, Prateek Shah" with a heart emoji.

In the picture, Hruta looks gorgeous in the sky blue gown, while Prateek looks as handsome as ever in a pink suit. The couple looks adorable and is winning the hearts of their fans.

Hruta shares a lot of pictures with her husband on social media. Recently, she posted a picture from a dinner date. In the picture, the actor is seen hugging her husband. “Not perfect! Just Something Real #datenight #favourite person #lifesalotmorepeacefulrightnow #positivevibes #preetygrainy #blurybutwhocares," she wrote a caption.

On Holi, she posted a colourful picture with Prateek and wished “Happy Holi" to all.

She also uploaded another weekend picture in which the couple was seen together. Below she wrote, “My Sunday! @pratreekshah #sundayvives # positivevives #happiness #myman #prateekshah #hrutadurgule

Hruta had also shared a picture on their two-month anniversary, “Happy 2 Months" with a love emoji #happilyengaged #nofilter #myman #positivevivesonly #insicknessandinhealth #tomanymemoriestogether #hrutadurgule #prateekshah. Below the post, their friends, family and fans wished them and showed their love and blessings for their life ahead.

Hruta made her relationship with TV and film director Prateek Shah official a few days before her engagement was announced. Ever since Hruta announced her official relationship, she has been treating her fans with beautiful pictures featuring both of them.

