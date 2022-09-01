Hruta Durgule, Prateek Shah Celebrate Their First Ganesh Chaturthi After Marriage

Hruta Durgule has been a household name in the Marathi film industry. The young actress has gained a huge fan base for her acting chops and bubbly nature. She has been in the headlines for her dreamy wedding with director Prateek Shah.

The actress is now celebrating her first Ganesh Utsav after marriage. She shared a set of photos on her Instagram on Wednesday. Hrutha added a snap of herself and Prateek posing in front of the idol of Lord Ganesha.

In the story, she tagged Prateek Shah and added a red heart emoji. The duo looked adorable as they posed for the camera.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/hruta12/2916962879198824886/

Hruta also shared a picture with Prateek and called him ‘her safe place.’ In the shared post, the couple looks lovely as they stare at each other while posing for the camera. The actress wore a traditional six-yard orange Maharashtrian saree, while Prateek sports a blue kurta paired with salwar style pants.

She wrote in the caption of the picture, “My Safe Place, Thank You for being you."

The Timepass 3 actress often shares mushy videos and pictures with her husband. Earlier in July, she shared a video marking a year of togetherness. In the short video, she added snippets from their travel to wedding ceremonies. The caption of the video read: “26th July: A special date/day for us to commemorate our love. Here is wishing a lot of happiness to us. To forever and many more to come." She added hashtags “happy," “one," “1,"

Hruta rose to fame with Zee Yuva’s hit serial, Phulpakharu in which she played the role of Vaidehi. Through the daily soap, she won many hearts and with her craft, she has stepped into the silver screens.

She was last seen in Ravi Jadhav’s Timepass 3. The comedy-drama also features Prathamesh Parab and Bhalchandra Kadam in the lead. It has been backed and bankrolled by Athaansh Communication and Zee Studios.

