Hruta Durgule Thinks Her Rolein Ananya Is Not Accepted ‘Whole-Heartedly’

Hruta Durgule is on cloud nine after the success of her latest film Ananya. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The actress is all set to appear in the popular Marathi talk show Bus Bai Bus, hosted by actor Subodh Bhave. A promo of the upcoming episode was recently shared by Zee Marathi on Instagram. In the video, Hruta is seen answering a bunch of interesting questions asked by Subodh. During her interaction with the host, she expressed that a lot of people are not appreciating her film Ananya “whole-heartedly". When asked about her take on the reason behind the same, the Man Udu Udu Zhala star stated that it could be because it is a women-centric film.

Additionally, Hruta Durgale was also heard talking about the behaviour of big screen stars towards television actors. She admitted that a lot of film stars look down upon small-screen actors. Hruta said that actors working in films don’t verbally demean them, but they make it evident with their gestures.

Later, she also said that television actors are currently more popular than film stars. It is because audiences are able to watch them regularly on screens.

In the promo, Subhodh also asked her whether an actress is always jealous of her contemporaries. In her response, she expressed that she shares a great equation with Sayali Sanjeev.

Watch the promo of Bus Bai Bus below:

On the career front, apart from Ananya, Hruta Durgule also appeared in the third instalment of the Marathi film Timepass. Hruta essayed the character of Palvi Dinkar Patil, the daughter of a gangster, in the film. Timepass 3 was not received well by the masses. According to many fans, the previous instalments of the film franchise were way better than the latest one.

