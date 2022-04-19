Hruta Durgule To Shreyas Talpade, Marathi Stars With Instagram Followers in Millions

Social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook have brought us closer to our favourites in the entertainment industry. The stars, too, reciprocate the love by keeping us updated with their day-to-day routine. Over the last few years, the Marathi film and TV industries have announced themselves with several brilliant projects. And no project is complete without the stars. Today, let’s have a look at the Marathi stars with huge fan-following on Instagram.

Hruta Durgule

Starting the list with the Marathi Television star Hruta Durgule, who has a follower count of 2.4 million on her Instagram handle. Currently, she is the female lead in Man Udu Udu Zhala, a romantic drama, directed by Mandar Devsthali and produced by Sandeep Jadhav under the banner of Ekasmai creations.

https://instagram.com/hruta12?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Priya Bapat

Priya Bapat also has a huge fan following on social media. She has 1.9 million followers on her Instagram. She has worked in Marathi as well as Hindi Films.

https://instagram.com/priyabapat?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Sonali Kulkarni

Sonali Kulkarni recently crossed the milestone of 1.9 million followers on Instagram. She also had a special celebration for that. Sonalee made her debut in Kedar Shinde’s film Bakula Namdev Ghotale for which she received the Zee Gaurav Puraskar award for the best actress.

https://instagram.com/sonalee18588?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Swapnil Joshi

Television actor Swapnil Joshi was the first actor in the Marathi entertainment world to have 1.2 million followers on Instagram. He has worked in both the Hindi and Marathi industries and gained a lot of fan following on social media.

https://instagram.com/swwapnil_joshi?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Shreyas Talpade

Actor Shreyas Talpade is known for his comedy roles in films like Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Housefull 2 and Golmaal Again. He has made his mark in Hindi as well as Marathi. Shreyas recently crossed the 1 million followers mark on Instagram.

https://instagram.com/shreyastalpade27?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Although earlier confined to a half an hour slot on national television Doordarshan, the industry has now expanded with many commercial TV channels currently on air. Various dedicated categories like news and movies have been added and have considerably expanded the horizon of Marathi television Entertainment.

