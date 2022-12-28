Hruta Durgule To Tanvi Mundle, Favourite Marathi Television Actresses Of 2022

The Marathi entertainment industry has always grabbed the attention of viewers with its variety of shows. From Aai Kuthe Kay Karte to Rang Maza Vegla and Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath, among others, Marathi shows have etched a special place in the hearts of many across Maharashtra. These soap operas have also paved the way to bring Marathi actresses into the limelight. As the year 2022 comes to an end, here is a list of actresses that are ruling the Marathi television industry.

Hruta Dugule

Actress Hruta Durgule has become a prominent face in the Marathi television industry after her stint on the drama show Phulpakharu. The actress is an active social media user, who often drops glimpses of her personal and professional life on Instagram. She has cultivated over 2.6 million followers on the photo-sharing application. Besides Phulpakharu, Hruta has also appeared in Man Udu Udu Zhala and Durva.

Prarthana Behere

39-year-old Prarthana Behere has cemented a special position in the hearts of the masses with her character Neha Kamat in the show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath. She is quite popular on social media with a massive fan following of 2.2 million on Instagram. Prarthana has also worked in several movies, including Mitwaa, Mr and Mrs Sadachari, and Coffee Ani Barach Kahi, among others.

Akshaya Deodhar

With her debut television show Tuzhyat Jeev Rangala, Akshaya Deodhar aka Anjalibai, became a household name in Maharashtra. She enjoys a huge fan following of more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram. Apart from Tuzhyat Jeev Rangala, Akshaya was also widely lauded for her role as Akka in the romantic drama film Shala.

Samruddhi Kelkar

Actress Samruddhi Kelkar has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the telly world. She skyrocketed to fame with the 2020 soap opera Phulala Sugandh Maticha. Samruddhi, who has more than 443k followers on Instagram, has also previously worked in the famous TV show Laxmi Sadaiv Mangalam.

Tanvi Mundle

Tanvi Mundle might be a new face in showbiz, but she has proven her mettle with two widely-watched shows, namely Bhagya Dile Tu Mala and Pahile Na Mi Tula. The 25-year-old often posts adorable pictures on her Instagram handle, flaunting her love for sarees. Tanvi has more than 128k followers on the photo-sharing application.

