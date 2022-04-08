Huge Set Erected For Ajith's Next in Hyderabad; Shooting to Begin Soon

A huge set of Chennai’s Mount road has been erected in Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad for Ajith’s next film tentatively titled, AK 61. According to the reports, AK 61’s important scenes will feature Mount road. The shooting for AK 61 may commence next week, reports indicate. Ajith will be joining the shoot a little late reportedly.

Earlier, AK61’s producer Boney Kapoor revealed Ajith’s look while announcing the film in February. The actor was sporting a thick white beard. Ajith will be seen essaying the role of a negative-shaded character in the film. The Valimai actor is also reported to have undergone ayurvedic treatment in Kerala to reduce a few kilos for his role in the film.

AK 61 will feature Ajith in the role of a professor, while Kavin has also been roped in to play a crucial role in the film.

If reports are to be believed, Tabu will also join the star cast, reuniting with Ajith after 22 years.

Tabu and Ajith were last seen together in a film in 2000 when they starred in Kandukondain Kandukondain along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mammootty.

AK 61 is helmed by H. Vinoth and is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. The film marks the third collaboration of the trio after Nerkonda Paarvai (2018) and recently released Valimai.

The story of AK 61 is reported to be the first story that H Vinoth narrated to Ajith, and the duo has finally decided to work on the subject after doing two films together.

Ajith was last seen in Valimai. The action thriller was released worldwide on 24, February. Karthikeya, Huma Qureshi, and Gurbani Judge were seen in key roles in the film.

Valimai featured Ajith in the role of a police officer, who tracks down a group of outlaw bikers involved in heinous crimes.

Though the box office collection of Valimai is disputed, several media reports have claimed that the film made more than Rs 200 crores.

