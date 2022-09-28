Hugh Jackman Is Returning As Wolverine in Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 And Fans Can't Keep Calm

Ryan Reynolds has taken the internet by storm as the actor announced on Tuesday that Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine in the upcoming “Deadpool" film, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 6, 2024.

“Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next ‘Deadpool’ film for a good long while now," Reynolds said in a video posted to Instagram.

Adding that he wanted to make Deadpool’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (as this is the first “Deadpool" film to be produced following Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox) “special," Reynolds said, “Every ‘Deadpool’ needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I… have nothing," he deadpanned. “Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea."

Following this, Jackman entered the frame. “Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?" Reynolds asked Jackman. “Yeah, sure, Ryan," Jackman replied.

Needless to say, fans are super excited about this collaboration. One fan wrote, “It is happening!" Another one said, “You already know it’s happening #deedpool3 #Wolverine."

Deadpool was introduced in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine" in 2009. Wolverine was killed in the film “Logan," so Jackman’s appearance is naturally going to generate a lot of interest in Deadpool 3.

Jackman and Reynolds have had a longstanding bromance that has included playfully teasing each other on social media. This will mark the third film in the wildly successful “Deadpool" franchise, which included two films released in 2016 and 2018.

