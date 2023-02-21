Hugh Jackman shared how he keeps fit for the intense action roles in his film. The Wolverine star is known to have rigorous workout routines. Needless to say, it takes a lot to stay in the perfect shape for the roles he plays. Now, he has shared on his Twitter handle how he burns off all the calories that he consumes. He was seen doing some really intense squats with a heavy dumble raised in his hands. Jackman showed off his perfect stance when working out next to all those heavy weights that might look super intimidating to most people. Not the actor though. He looks like a perfect fit in what looks like a gym.

Along with the clip, Hugh Jackman also wrote, “Paying for the baguette(s) and butter, tarte tatin and and and.” This was in reference to why the Hollywood star had to go through this rigorous workout routine. He is currently on a holiday in Paris with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness. Most of the fans might not have the 54-year-old’s strength and dedication. Especially during a vacation. Turns out most can relate to Jackman’s love for having treats every once in a while.

Advertisement

That was not the only clip of the Wolverine star working out that has surfaced on the Internet. He also shared a clip of him bench pressing heavy weights during his gym session. The clip was shared by him on his Instagram handle and it did not look like an easy thing to pull off. But Jackman is no stranger to these intense workout sessions as is evident from how wonderfully he pulls off the superhero role of Wolverine.

Advertisement

The actor has also shared a series of posts on his Instagram ever since he arrived in Paris. In one of the posts, he simply captioned, “Ah oui Paris!” Hugh Jackman was seen sporting a blue-on-blue look. With a pair of sunglasses on, the actor was snapped standing on a balcony with a beautiful street view of the City of Love visible behind him.

Advertisement

The holiday with his wife seemed to be going really well for the actor. The duo has two children son Oscar Maximilian Jackman and a daughter Ava Eliot Jackman.

Hugh Jackman is also going to be next seen in Deadpool 3 which is set to release in 2024. He will reprise his role of Wolverine in the superhero movie.

Read all the Latest Movies News here