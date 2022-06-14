Hugh Jackman Tests COVID-19 Positive After Attending Tony Awards, 'Will Skip The Music Man Shows’

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. ‘The Wolverine’ star took to Instagram and shared his health update with his fans. Jackman had recently attended the Tony Awards 2022 in New York. The Logan star addressed his diagnosis in the video and said, “I wanted you guys to hear it from me first that unfortunately this morning I have frustratingly tested positive for COVID again."

Currently, Hugh stars as Professor Harold Hill in Meredith Willson’s The Music Man on Broadway. The actor informed that he will skip the broadway show and his standby Max Clayton will fill in for him till the time he recovers from COVID. Taking to the captions, Jackman wrote, “What’s most annoying is I don’t get to see him perform! I’ve said it before, and will say it a million times more … Maxi and all the standbys, swings and understudies around the world, you are the true heroes of theater. You give life to the saying “the show must go on".

Advertisement

Check the video here:

This isn’t the first time the actor has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier last year, the 54-year-old actor took to Instagram the news of his diagnosis, which has compelled him to suspend performances of his Broadway show The Music Man.

The X-Men star took to Instagram to share the news of his breakthrough case. “I just wanted you to hear from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID. My symptoms are like a cold — I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose," the actor said in a brief 30-second Instagram video. “But I’m fine and I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I’m cleared I’ll be back on stage heading to River City."

Advertisement

In January, he announced his return in an Instagram video taken outside the Winter Garden Theatre. For the recently held Tony Awards, the actor was accompanied by his Music Man co-star Sutton Foster.

Advertisement

Jackman posted another Instagram Story and spoke about the Tony Awards as he congratulated Myles Frost who bagged the Leading Actor in a Musical Award for his performance in MJ. He also shared a special message for host Ariana DeBose as he commented that she “crushed it" at the performance.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.