Hum Do Hamare Do Movie Review: Watch it for Ratna Pathak Shah and Paresh Rawal

>Hum Do Hamare Do

Director: Abhishek Jain

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Ratna Pathak Shah, Paresh Rawal

A layer of surface gloss, a dose of good humour along with a few clichés cling to Hum Do Hamare Do, a breezy rom-com just out on Disney+Hotstar. If only did the film not get into the predictable zone which raises some serious questions, it would have turned out to be more substantial than just mildly entertaining.

The screenplay (Prashant Jha) is smart enough not to take itself too seriously, director Abhishek Jain, who has made some hit Gujarati films (Bey Yaar, Wrong Side Raju), imparts an easy flow to the tale which is backed by some brilliant performances which keeps the fun spirit of the enterprise.

Dhruv (Rajkummar Rao), an orphan who grows up into an app developer and falls in love with blogger Aanya (Kriti Sanon), decides to settle down with her. But there is a twist in the tale. Anya wishes to marry a guy with a sweet family and a cute dog. Dhruv arranges for fake parents in the form of Paresh Rawal (Puroshottam Mishra) and Ratna Pathak Shah (Dipti Kashyap). Interestingly, Puroshotam and Dipti were college sweethearts whose love story failed to culiminate into marriage. The rest of the plot revolves around how Dhruv makes sure that his marriage doesn’t get derailed thanks to Puroshottam’s feelings for Dipti.

Indeed, there isn’t too much to dislike in Hum Do Hamare Do, barring a few questions that are so evident. Why did Dhruv lie to Anya when she herself had lost her parents when she was young? Why is Anya obsessed about staying with her husband’s family when she is staying with her loving aunt and uncle who have raised her as their own child. The first half an hour seems very flat and feels like a drag. Also, the whole idea of fake parents is stretched beyond a point as the audience is aware that the cat has to come out of the bag, and it does, but it takes a lot of time do so.

The idea of how families not necessarily mean blood relations, but it is all love and affection is beautifully narrated by the filmmaker with his nuanced strokes of story-telling. There are moments when the screenplay falters a bit, but the seasoned actors quickly take charge.

Rao and Sanon make a great screen pair - the former’s studied gawkiness is the perfect foil to the latter’s cheeky vibrancy. Both the actors lend an earnest performance.

Aparshakti Khurana along with Manu Rishi Chadha and Prachi Shah Pandya give a credible performance.

But the film belongs to the two veteran actors who are like a team and simply excel in their parts. Take them out of the film and the script would collapse like a house of cards. A word then, especially for Rawal, who is seen in a seemingly simple performance. He plays a character that could have lapsed into a caricature but his experience, along with the gamut of gestures and expressions and his comic timing, is just phenomenal.

Shah is so lived-in that she doesn’t seem to be acting at all. She is outstandingly measured in her interpretation of the woman grappling with being a widow and the woman who could never marry her long time lover. And it all concludes in the standout scene of the two elder couple where they decide to embark on a journey in their 60s. The two senior actors are a breath of fresh air and their chemistry is so natural.

Overall, Hum Do Hamare Do is an entertaining film which is simple and unpretentious and keeps your entertained. Watch it for Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah.

