Hum Paanch’s Ashok Saraf Opens up About Working With Kishore Kumar

Veteran actor Ashok Saraf has graced the stage of Indian Idol Marathi. The episode was filled with fun, music, laughter, and emotions. The contestants paid tribute to the actor by singing his popular songs. Taking a walk down memory lane, Ashok Saraf rekindled old memories by sharing various stories related to his career.

Ashok Saraf, who is known for his role in the daily soap Hum Paanch, has shared a story about one of his popular dialogues ‘Vakhya Vikhhi Vukhu’ from the movie Dhoom Dhadaka.

He recalled that during the shooting of the film, when Sharad Talwalkar was watering the garden, he entered the scene. He took the pipe in his mouth, which later got stuck in his throat. With the stuck pipe, he tried saying the dialogue. Instead of words, he coughed which appeared as if he was saying, ‘Vakhya Vikhhi Vukhu’. Ashok Saraf also did the gestures while reciting the story and revealed that it wasn’t ‘Vakhya Vikhhi Vukhu’ instead of the coughing sound. The impromptu dialogue became so popular that even today when fans watch the scene and Ashok Saraf’s dialogue comes to the fore, it makes everyone laugh out loud.

Dhoom Dhadaka was directed by Mahesh Kothare. Nivedita Saraf, Surekh Rane, Saroj Sukhtankar, Sharad Talwalkar, Prema Kiran and Jairam Kulkarni are also part of the project. The film was a superhit and still holds a special place in the hearts of the audience.

Apart from this, the Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi actor got emotional when contestants sang the song ‘Ashwini Ye Na’ on stage. The track, which was originally sung by legendary singer Kishore Kumar, featured Ashok Saraf. Talking about the legendary singer, Ashok Saraf recalled that the late Kishor Kumar promised the actor to sing for all his upcoming films. However, before he could do so, he left the world leaving everyone with teary eyes. Ashok Saraf also disclosed that before his demise, Kishor Da recorded another Marathi song for him. As quoted by the Times of India, Ashok Saraf said, “He (Kishor Kumar) only sang two songs in Marathi in his career and I am proud that I have got featured in both."

