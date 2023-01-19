'Hum Sab Saath Saath Hain': Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani, Farhan, Shibani Pose for Epic Family Pic

Javed Akhtar celebrated his 78th birthday on January 17. Now, days after the veteran screenwriter’s birthday, his wife-actress Shabana Azmi has given fans a sneak peek into their family time on Instagram. She shared a priceless photograph with Javed Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and Honey Irani, where there were all smiles as they posed for a picture.

In the picture, Shabana Azmi donned a white outfit and accessorised it with golden jewellery and pearl earrings. Javed Akhtar was seen in a royal blue kurta, Zoya sported a grey kurta and Farhan Akhtar opted for a plain black t-shirt. Shibani Dandekar, on the other hand, wore an oversized white shirt and Honey Irani donned a peacock green saree. Along with the picture, Shabana Azmi penned a sweet caption that read, “Hum sab saath saath hain”.

As soon as the picture was shared online, fans and celebrities penned birthday wishes for Javed Akhtar. Dia Mirza shared multiple heart emoticons. Manish Malhotra also joined her. One of the users also wrote, “aap saab hamesha saath rahe”. Another one added, “Stay blessed forever together."

Earlier today, Shabana Azmi shared a picture with her husband Javed Akhtar. The duo can be seen flashing their big smiles at the camera. Along with this beautiful picture, she wrote, “Photo courtesy Anil Kapoor”. The picture left fans in complete awe. They even called them an “evergreen couple."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shabana Azmi will be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in crucial roles. The film is expected to release on April 28, 2023. She will also be seen in R. Balki’s Ghoomer alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. The film is inspired by Karoly Takacs' extraordinary feat, which explores the accomplishments of the unique athlete who has excelled beyond what was considered “normal".

