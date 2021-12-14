Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha Advocate Body Positivity in Their Film Double XL

A woman is so much more beautiful and complex than just being judged by a number on a scale. That’s the message conveyed by Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in their film Double XL, the teaser of which was released today. The film talks about body positivity and women championing each other. The film is a social comedy written by Mudassar Aziz and directed by Satramm Ramani. It is produced by T-Series, Wakaoo Films and Elemen3 Entertainment.

Elemen3 is a company formed by Huma Qureshi , Saqib Saleem and Mudassar Aziz. This is their first home production. The film, which also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra, is set to release in the summer of 2022.

Advertisement

The film has completed its shooting. This slice-of-life social comedy, directed by Satramm Ramani, questions bodyweight stereotypes that have long been plaguing our society, in the most humorous manner. The film has been shot extensively across London and New Delhi.

DOUBLE XL explores the journey into the hearts of two plus-size women, one from the heartland of Uttar Pradesh and the other from the glitzy and glamorous world of New Delhi, as they navigate through a society that’s often attributed beauty or attraction to a woman’s size.

The film, conceived by Mudassar Aziz, has him heading all its writing departments.

Sonakshi and Huma, who have themselves often been at the receiving end of trolls for their respective ‘sizes’ were obviously the first and most apt choices for this film. DOUBLE XL also stars Zaheer Iqbal (who was last seen in Notebook) and introduces Tamil cinema’s young sensation, Mahat Raghavendra.

DOUBLE XL intends to humorously take on the social stigmas that lead to bullying and body-shaming and is all set to release in the summer of 2022. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.