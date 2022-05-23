Huma Qureshi Gets Emotional as Her Cannes Debut With Gangs of Wasseypur Completes 10 Years: 'My First film...'

Indian celebrities brought their A-game on the red carpet of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. From Deepika Padukone, who was also a part of the jury, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to TV stars including Hina Khan and Helly Shah, everyone looked beautiful. A number of Indian celebrities also made their Cannes debut this year. Talking about debuts, actor Huma Qureshi shared a throwback post today wherein she recalled her first time on Cannes red carpet. Posting a bunch of pictures from the prestigious film event, that took place in 2012, Huma penned a long heartfelt note extending only gratitude. The photographs featured her along with Anurag Kashyap, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Piyush Mishra, and Richa Chadha, among others.

Gangs of Wasseypur marked Huma’s debut not only in Bollywood but also at the Cannes film festival. The film was screened in its entirety at the 2012 Cannes Directors' Fortnight.

Advertisement

Huma started her note by sharing that she has completed 10 years in Bollywood. On May 23, Huma shared that she not only saw herself first time on the big screen but also debuted at Cannes.

“10 years to the exact day when Gangs of Wasseypur had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. It was a crazy special day indeed,” Huma wrote, thanking Varun Grover for sharing these gorgeous pictures with her. The actor mentioned that on looking at these snaps, she got emotional. Further, Huma thanked Anurag for giving her Gangs of Wasseypur, a film career, and above all for believing in her, when no one did. “Today so many people who have been part of that film are doing so well .. can’t believe how we made this film and had so much fun doing it,” she wrote.

Making fun of her poses in the snaps, Huma added, “I didn’t even know how to pose .. look at me standing like I’m part of the school choir.”

On the work front, Huma was last seen in a web-series titled Mithya. She also featured in a special song sequence in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.