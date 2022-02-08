Huma Qureshi: I'm a Huge Fan of Ajith, Feel Blessed to Have Worked with Him in Valimai | Exclusive

It has been almost two-and-half-years years since we saw Tamil superstar Ajith on screen. His last release was Nerkonda Paarvai, a film which was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink. Now, his die-hard fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming film Valimai, which is all set to hit the theatres on February 25. And actor Huma Qureshi is making her Tamil debut with this H Vinoth directorial.

Speaking about sharing screen space with Ajith, she said, “I had great fun working with the entire team. I am huge fan of Ajith sir, so I was looking forward working with him on the film. He is such a simple human being! He doesn’t take stardom seriously, is disciplined and kind-hearted. He made me so comfortable around him. It was a great learning experience that will reflect in my work long after the movie is out. It was a treat to work with Ajith sir."

Advertisement

Ask her about her character and the actor refuses to divulge any details, “I cannot talk too much about my character or the film. All I can say is that fans are in for a treat. The action is out of the world. I just feel blessed to have worked with him (Ajith). I cannot wait for the fans to watch the film in theatres."

Valimai was scheduled for January 14 release. However, due to the rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, the makers postponed the film. “I am really excited to be a part of Valimai. We all are waiting with our fingers crossed that there is no further delay and we can share this beautiful film that we all have worked so hard on for the last two years. We literally shot the entire film through the pandemic and it was difficult but at the same time a satisfying experience," the Maharani actor said.

Qureshi, who is currently busy shooting for the second season of Maharani, is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming web-series Mithya, an original adaption of the 2019 British series, Cheat. The actor will be seen playing the role of a Hindi literature professor. Talking about her character, she says, “My Hindi is quite good. So, I didn’t have any problems. Also, I had a fair share of experience doing theatre Hindi, so that helped. But I always rely on the script. A good script will give you all the material to build an interesting character in an interesting world."

Advertisement

The show, which will premiere on ZEE5 on February 19, is directed by Rohan Sippy and is backed by Applause Entertainment and Goldie Behl.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.