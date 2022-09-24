Huma Qureshi Opens Up on Starting Production House With Saqib Saleem, Rumoured Beau Mudassar Aziz

The teaser of Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Double XL released recently. The slice-of-life comedy-drama revolves around two plus size women, Rajshree Trivedi and Saira Khanna, and questions bodyweight stereotypes that have long been plaguing our society, in the most humorous manner.

The film also marks Qureshi’s maiden production venture under the banner of Elemen3 Entertainment, co-founded by her brother, actor Saqib Saleem, and filmmaker Mudassar Aziz, who is rumoured to be her beau. Ahead of the release of the film, Qureshi shared a rather ’emotional post’ on how she kick-started her production house and added that she’s rather proud to be backing a project like Double XL.

Talking about how the film came to being, she wrote, “What started out as a fun conversation with my closest friends & family — Sonakshi, Zaheer, Saqib and Mudassar, literally in my living room, has now resulted in this film. All the actors were lamenting about the ‘post lockdown weight’ that we had gained and Mudassar spun a story around it, impromptu."

She added, “This story found more and more friends in the following months as well as partners as we chugged along on this journey. This is a film written and made with a lot of love."

Qureshi also expressed her gratitude to all those who helped bring the film to life. “A big thank you to everyone who joined us on the Double XL Dream and made this a reality. We are now releasing this film in the theatres," she wrote.

Happy to have forayed into production with Double XL, she shared, “If someone had told me, when I had just arrived in Mumbai, almost a decade ago, that I would be instrumental in backing content which would not only resonate with me but also have the potential to strike a chord among many others, I would not have believed it. But then again, Dreams Do Come True!"

Shedding light on the core belief of her production house, Qureshi stated, “And that is what we believe at Elemen3 – Saqib, Mudassar and I. Our company. Our collective dream. To tell stories that travel beyond the ordinary. The three of us are different as people and yet are united by our love for cinema."

She continued, “Our first baby is ready to open its eyes and go frolic in the sun. Now it’s up to you – our audience! Go watch this with your friends, your family, your tribe, yourself… This one is for all you guys. This film is for everybody who dares to dream BIG!!! (pun intended)"

Double XL is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films and Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Ashwin Varde, Saleem, Qureshi and Aziz under the banners of Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment and Reclining Seats Cinema. Directed by Satramm Ramani, Double XL is slated for a release on October 14.

